VALLEY THEATRE GROUPS TAKE CENTRESTAGE

A Variety of Shows to Kick off the Summer!

CentreStage Theatre in Kentville is not just one stage, but two. It’s not just for them it’s for YOU, it’s not a house for THEIR shows but it is also a flexible space to showcase a variety of theatrical endeavours and you are in for something amazing because the little theatre with the big heart is about to kick off the summer with SIX weekends of different shows, some from a variety of local theatre groups, offering something different for everyone. This is a new and unique outing for CentreStage Theatre and we can’t wait to welcome new audience members, performers, and theatre lovers as the Valley Takes CentreStage extravaganza unfolds!

Broken Leg Theatre

Donna Holmes bring her Wolfville-based variety show to CentreStage Theatre for the first time! They’re dancers, singers, actors, humourists, and more !

Tickets: $15

Showtimes: Friday June 3 and Saturday June 4 at 7:30pm, and Sunday June 5 at 2pm.

The Travelling Trunk Theatre Troupe

Join Sharon Churchill-Roe, Linda Levy-Fisk, Mike Butler, and Brian Smit as this Valley-famous theatre troupe perform some of your favourite children’s stories. Fun for all ages! New stories, old favourites and the Main Stage! Not to be missed!

Tickets: $7 for adults and $5 for children.

Showtimes: Saturday June 11 at 11am and 2pm ,and Sunday June 12 at 11am and 2pm.

Valley Ghost Walks

Jerome the Gravekeeper and his historically ghostly friends take CentreStage with a sit-down version of their celebrated Ghost Walks. Family-friendly historical fun! See lots of local talent, learn about our history, and have a spooky good time!

Tickets: $20

Showtimes: Friday June 17 and Saturday June 18 at 7:30pm and Sunday June 19 at 2pm.

Love Letters

Directed By Mike Butler and starring Caroline Leverett and John Smith. Come see this celebrated two-hander play by A.R. Gurney, a poignant love story told through letters. Romance, comedy, drama and more !

Tickets: $15

Showtimes: Friday June 24 and Saturday June 25 at 7:30pm and Sunday June 26 at 2pm.

A Live Radio Show Taping

Have you ever wanted to be the laugh track of a live radio show taping?

Join CentreStage regulars as they perform and record a radio show with audience sound participation. Bring your biggest laugh everyone!

Tickets: $15

Showtimes: Friday July 1 and Saturday July 2 at 7:30pm & Sunday July 3 at 2pm.

Improv Night with Ross Chapman

Local actor Ross Chapman is hosting a night of improv at CentreStage and you’re invited. Watch hilarious acting games, uproarious scenarios, and madcap fun in an unpredictable night of belly laughs!

Tickets: $15

Showtimes: Friday July 8 and Saturday July 9 at 7:30pm & Sunday July 10 at 2pm.

And while I’m here, I might as well mention the July through August show at CentreStage is a delightful Norm Foster comedy called Ladies Foursome, directed by Nancy Henry. Mark your calendars for this witty production about golf, gals, and giggles on the green: a perfect summer laughfest! Ladies Foursome is playing June 22, 23, 29, 30, and August 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 , 20. Enjoy the shows everyone and thank you for supporting local community theatre!