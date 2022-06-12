New Installation Coming to ARTSPLACE

Gallery Set to Transform to Club Assembly at the Hands of Western Canada Art Duo

Submitted

Multi-disciplinary art duo Leah McInnis and David Peters are packing their tools and building supplies in preparation for a full-scale transformation of ARTSPLACE Gallery into their newest installation, Club Assembly.

Originally from small Canadian towns, McInnis (Fort McMurray, Alberta) and Peters (Cape Breton, Nova Scotia), focus their ongoing practice-based research on the acts of building community.

Club Assembly is a site-specific activation, bringing together architectural structure—using reclaimed wood and found materials—sculpture, text, light, and images, designed to foster contemplation, curiosity and conviviality.

“The work we make is immediate, large, and physical, it also allows space for reflection and communion, participation, and the play that comes from discovery.” says artist Leah McInnis.

“The artists will temporarily transform the main gallery space into a social space by constructing site-specific ad-hoc structures, self-published artist books, and found objects,” said Gallery Director, Sophie Paskins.

At the centre of the installation is the single hand-bound novel written collaboratively by the artists: a celebration of words and an exploration in extended collaboration, from the artists to the community of Annapolis Royal. Projected video, compiled collaboratively from found footage, will act as an expanded and abstracted trailer for the novel.

“This exhibition marks the first presentation of Leah and David’s collaborative practice on the east coast, and is also their first exhibition together since before the pandemic,” said Ted Lind, ARTSPLACE Board Member.

“Club Assembly is ultimately a celebration of words, architecture, and friendship,” added artist David Peters.

Club Assembly runs June 18 through July 30. Join us at ARTSPLACE for the artist talk, June 18, 2pm.

Leah McInnis and David Peters are collaborative conceptual artists that have been creating and exhibiting together since they met during grad school in 2016. Sharing a passion for architecture, literature, and the mundane, they create site specific installations that are oftentimes interactive and utilize reclaimed materials.

ARTSPLACE is a public art gallery that is operated by the Annapolis Region Community Arts Council, a registered non-profit community organization dedicated to encouraging and promoting the arts supported through the Province of Nova Scotia and the Canada Council for the Arts.

ARTSPLACE Gallery is located at 396 St. George Street in Annapolis Royal, Nova Scotia

For more information visit arcac-artsplace.weebly.com