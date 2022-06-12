Letter To The Grapevine

Dear Grapevine Owners,

I can’t begin to tell you how many people you three enterprising young women have touched over the better part of 10 years. I used to grab a copy of The Grapevine whenever I was in Wolfville in order to catch up on the Valley happenings, the arts and cultural events, short biographies of many of the interesting people around here, our horoscopes and so much more.

For a long time I was just a simple reader. One day a patron came into my library branch in Kingston and asked, “How come we don’t get The Grapevine at this end of the Valley?” That’s when I turned into a delivery person and became aware of what a great impact the paper made all the way from Windsor to Annapolis Royal, and in particular, my route between Aylesford and Middleton. Every two weeks I was greeted with smiles and grasping hands wherever I delivered and if I were later than usual, I heard, “People have been asking…”

As soon as we were allowed out of lockdown, signs even went up in several venues where I delivered, saying that according to an EU medical advisory, Covid did not travel on newspapers. People wanted their Grapevine and the shops wanted to provide it. The women got back to work and unlike many other papers, it survived and thrived.

You will be missed, and hopefully someone, or a team, will pick up The Grapevine baton, and with your help, carry on!

Thank you for all your wonderful years of keeping us up to date and entertained intellectually.

-Andrea Leeson