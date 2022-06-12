ORCHARD VALLEY UNITED CHURCH: AN AFFIRMING CELEBRATION

Vicky Austin

Orchard Valley United celebrates our official designation as an Affirming Ministry on Pride Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 3:00pm. Please join us for this special event at our temporary location in the former Sears space at the County Fair Mall, New Minas.

An Affirming Church welcomes everyone, inclusive of age, gender, culture, gender identity, sexual orientation, ability/disability, ethnic background, or economic circumstance. Orchard Valley United has developed and implemented an Inclusive Mission Statement, Inclusive Marriage Policy and a long-range Action Plan for ongoing outreach and inclusion. At the AGM in March 2022, we received a unanimous vote of approval from the members of our congregation to proceed with the Affirm Ministry designation.

Along with a program of special music and song, our celebration includes guest speaker Caitlin Smithers, currently a student at the Atlantic School of Theology and the Centre for Christian Studies. Rev. Kim Curlett, Coordinator of Affirming Ministry Programs for Atlantic Canada and Quebec, will present the official Affirming Ministry Certificate to Orchard Valley United. Join Reverend Don Sellsted, Pastor Katie Logan, the Orchard Valley Affirming Team, family and friends as we joyfully and publicly celebrate this very special occasion. All are welcome!

Note that mask-wearing is required for in-person attendance. The service will be live-streamed and also recorded for later viewing on our YouTube channel. Please check our website, OrchardValleyUnited.ca to learn more about us. We invite you as well to watch the recording of our PIE Day (Public. Intentional. Explicit) service of March 13, 2022 on YouTube.