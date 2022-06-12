Mike Uncorked: BREATHE WELL!

Valley Regional Hospital Foundation’s Latest Fundraiser

Mike Butler

The summer is upon us. Are you ready for warmth, fun, community, and a chance to enjoy the Valley and support businesses and good causes? I thought so!

The Valley Regional Hospital Foundation is embarking on its latest fundraising campaign, called Breathe Well, supporting the purchase of new pulmonary function equipment for Valley Regional Hospital (VRH), and I want to tell you about their wine and dine, Valley Vineyard Adventure. Seriously folks, it’s a breath of fresh air!

Pulmonary function testing is the first step to identifying breathing issues, and measuring all aspects of lung function. VRH respiratory therapists use this essential equipment to test over 1800 patients a year to discover asthma, COPD, and other lung diseases. These past two years have proven how important it is to breathe well and function at our best! Let’s all help out to make this campaign a success.

The Valley Vineyard Social summer winery series is a partnership with three wineries in the Annapolis Valley on three Friday evenings during the summer months. Invited guests and ticket purchasers can enjoy exclusive experiences at these wonderful wineries, where they can showcase what makes each winery truly unique, wowing their guests and fundraising for the hospital at the same time. Sounds like a win-win, or should I say, sounds like a wine-win situation!

This series will offer 50 tickets only and will be sold in bundles for the entire series or as individual tickets. An exclusive food and entertainment experience will accompany the wine series. Each food and entertainment offering will be different to encourage participants to purchase the whole series and generate interest. I must have piqued your interest already, right? Well, there’s more!

A micro-auction will be held at each event, showcasing 3-5 experiences or products pertaining to the Valley winery location and/or local experiential options. In other words, not your typical silent auction where it’s 100 items, this is 3-5 maximum items that are larger, broader experience packages.

For example:

The Benjamin Bridge experience will contain a Weekend stay at Valley Sky Luxury Glamping in their geodesic dome, dinner for 8 with Chef Peter Dewar and more !

The Domaine de Grand Pré experience will feature a silk screen painting painted live by renowned local artist Holly Carr, Dining on the Ocean Floor tickets for two, and more!

The Lightfoot & Wolfville experience will feature tickets for two anywhere WestJet flies with $1000 Maritime Travel voucher, dinner for 10 at Tides Loft at L&F with Chef Jeremy Charles and more !

On June 3, The Valley Regional Hospital is heading to Benjamin Bridge. Their first evening showcases exclusive wine tastings from the private vaults of Benjamin Bridge, paired with a fresh seafood and oyster bar under the star-lit sky. Curl up by the bonfire with entertainment from ECMA-winning band, The Gilberts.

On Friday, July 15, their second evening takes them to Le Caveau at Domaine de Grand Pré and features a four-course tasting menu, paired with vintage wine pairings, prepared and selected by Chef Jason Lynch. Watch as Holly Carr paints a live silk screen mural; an experience that takes you on a visually breathtaking journey of the senses.

Friday, September 9, 7pm

Let’s travel to Lightfoot & Wolfville for the final evening of the Breathe Well campaign, and take in the vineyard scenery as you sample and sip flavourful charcuterie, oysters, canapes and fine wines from their exclusive collection. A live jazz-trio will serenade you as you wine and dine and bid on fantastic auction items.

And how do you get tickets? Visit vrhfoundation.ca to purchase tickets, donate to the foundation, and see what’s happening! Email Hillary Webb, Fund Development Coordinator and events guru at Hillary.Webb@nshealth.ca with any questions you might have! And follow them on social media to see the great things the foundation is up to!

Thanks everyone! Live Well, Breathe Well!