New Owners Announced!

We are very excited to introduce the new owner-operators of The Grapevine!

Ally Manette and Danielle Wisen fell in love with the Annapolis Valley the moment they first saw Blomidon on the horizon when they came to Acadia as students, and it has held a special place in their hearts ever since. Whether they were waiting for the Best of the Bunch results, picking what concerts to attend during the Deep Roots Festival, or keeping up with the Who’s Who, they loved the connection that The Grapevine brought to the community. When they found out we were looking for new ownership, they were up for the challenge! They look forward to continuing to make The Grapevine the heart of the Valley with the support of our readers and advertisers.

Ally and Danielle will take the reins with the September issue. Please join us in welcoming them to the Grapevine community!